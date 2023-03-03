Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR)’s stock price has increased by 1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 4.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) is above average at 4.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is $7.50, which is $0.39 above the current market price. The public float for BBAR is 69.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBAR on March 03, 2023 was 754.40K shares.

BBAR’s Market Performance

BBAR’s stock has seen a -2.62% decrease for the week, with a 8.34% rise in the past month and a 52.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.03% for BBAR stock, with a simple moving average of 54.33% for the last 200 days.

BBAR Trading at 11.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. saw 25.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stands at +8.22. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.