Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR)’s stock price has increased by 1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. but the company has seen a 2.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/13/22 that Astra Space Stock Plunges. It’s Got a Failure to Launch Problem.

Is It Worth Investing in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASTR is $0.65, The public float for ASTR is 200.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.78% of that float. The average trading volume of ASTR on March 03, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

ASTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has seen a 2.32% increase in the past week, with a -15.40% drop in the past month, and a 6.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.68% for ASTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.19% for ASTR stock, with a simple moving average of -46.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ASTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASTR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASTR reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ASTR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ASTR, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

ASTR Trading at -4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares sank -20.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTR rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5838. In addition, Astra Space Inc. saw 20.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTR starting from KEMP CHRIS, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Dec 16. After this action, KEMP CHRIS now owns 1,086,980 shares of Astra Space Inc., valued at $118,075 using the latest closing price.

KEMP CHRIS, the Chief Executive Officer of Astra Space Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that KEMP CHRIS is holding 857,082 shares at $124,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTR

Equity return is now at value -137.40, with -108.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.