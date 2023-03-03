Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): A Technical Analysis

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is $25.13, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for ASB is 146.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASB on March 03, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

ASB stock's latest price update

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB)’s stock price has decreased by -2.83 compared to its previous closing price of 23.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASB’s Market Performance

ASB’s stock has fallen by -3.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.98% and a quarterly drop of -7.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Associated Banc-Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.00% for ASB stock, with a simple moving average of 4.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASB reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for ASB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ASB, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 18th of the previous year.

ASB Trading at -1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.57. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw -1.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from VAN LITH KAREN, who sale 4,889 shares at the price of $23.93 back on Feb 15. After this action, VAN LITH KAREN now owns 58,677 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $116,995 using the latest closing price.

KAMERICK EILEEN A, the Director of Associated Banc-Corp, sale 5,000 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that KAMERICK EILEEN A is holding 48,626 shares at $120,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp stands at +25.25. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.