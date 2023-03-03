Assessing the Risk and Potential of MINISO Group Holding Limited’s (MNSO) Stock

In the past week, MNSO stock has gone up by 12.73%, with a monthly gain of 21.62% and a quarterly surge of 75.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.10% for MINISO Group Holding Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.41% for MNSO stock, with a simple moving average of 114.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) is 44.18x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is $119.75, which is -$1.04 below the current market price. The public float for MNSO is 299.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On March 03, 2023, MNSO’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

MNSO) stock’s latest price update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO)’s stock price has increased by 2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 18.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNSO

In the past week, MNSO stock has gone up by 12.73%, with a monthly gain of 21.62% and a quarterly surge of 75.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.10% for MINISO Group Holding Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.41% for MNSO stock, with a simple moving average of 114.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNSO

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MNSO, setting the target price at $25.20 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

MNSO Trading at 29.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +21.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO rose by +12.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +237.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.48. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Limited saw 72.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+30.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Limited stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.92. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.56. Total debt to assets is 5.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.