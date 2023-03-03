Assessing the Risk and Potential of MetLife Inc.’s (MET) Stock

The stock of MetLife Inc. (MET) has seen a -1.69% decrease in the past week, with a -4.97% drop in the past month, and a -8.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for MET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.81% for MET stock, with a simple moving average of 2.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Right Now?

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MET is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MET is $83.19, which is $14.11 above the current market price. The public float for MET is 664.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume for MET on March 03, 2023 was 3.77M shares.

MET) stock’s latest price update

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET)’s stock price has decreased by -2.64 compared to its previous closing price of 71.27. However, the company has seen a -1.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/06/22 that MetLife Stock Is Up 20% This Year—and Could Gain More

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

The stock of MetLife Inc. (MET) has seen a -1.69% decrease in the past week, with a -4.97% drop in the past month, and a -8.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for MET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.81% for MET stock, with a simple moving average of 2.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $78 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MET reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for MET stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

MET Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.23. In addition, MetLife Inc. saw -4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from PAPPAS BILL, who sale 11,345 shares at the price of $71.96 back on Feb 27. After this action, PAPPAS BILL now owns 46,231 shares of MetLife Inc., valued at $816,386 using the latest closing price.

PODLOGAR SUSAN M, the EVP & Chief HR Officer of MetLife Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $71.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that PODLOGAR SUSAN M is holding 46,193 shares at $215,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MetLife Inc. stands at +3.63. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MetLife Inc. (MET) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.