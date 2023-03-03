Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC)’s stock price has increased by 0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 19.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Right Now?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARCC is $21.13, which is $1.74 above the current price. The public float for ARCC is 522.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCC on March 03, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

ARCC’s Market Performance

The stock of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has seen a 0.10% increase in the past week, with a 0.36% rise in the past month, and a 0.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for ARCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.91% for ARCC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCC

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCC reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for ARCC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ARCC, setting the target price at $22.50 in the report published on March 07th of the previous year.

ARCC Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares sank -1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCC rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.61. In addition, Ares Capital Corporation saw 5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCC starting from ROLL PENELOPE F, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $19.04 back on Sep 14. After this action, ROLL PENELOPE F now owns 54,500 shares of Ares Capital Corporation, valued at $47,600 using the latest closing price.

HENSON MARY BETH, the Director of Ares Capital Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $19.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that HENSON MARY BETH is holding 20,000 shares at $177,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.30 for the present operating margin

+78.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Capital Corporation stands at +27.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.