Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 2.92. but the company has seen a -5.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Ardelyx Skyrockets. Its Kidney Disease Drug Is a Step Closer to FDA Approval.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ARDX is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARDX is $5.75, which is $2.63 above the current market price. The public float for ARDX is 183.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.50% of that float. The average trading volume for ARDX on March 03, 2023 was 6.70M shares.

ARDX’s Market Performance

ARDX stock saw a decrease of -5.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.37% and a quarterly a decrease of 65.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.53% for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.85% for ARDX stock, with a simple moving average of 87.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARDX reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for ARDX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to ARDX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

ARDX Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX fell by -5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +348.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from RAAB MICHAEL, who sale 13,449 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 21. After this action, RAAB MICHAEL now owns 896,012 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $40,360 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Susan, the Chief Commercial Officer of Ardelyx Inc., sale 5,586 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Rodriguez Susan is holding 355,131 shares at $16,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1528.63 for the present operating margin

+45.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -1566.46. Equity return is now at value -171.20, with -82.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.