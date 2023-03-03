Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Stock Records 14.72% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has gone up by 4.91% for the week, with a 6.24% rise in the past month and a 14.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.25% for AMAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.90% for AMAT stock, with a simple moving average of 17.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is $132.58, which is $10.74 above the current market price. The public float for AMAT is 834.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAT on March 03, 2023 was 6.26M shares.

AMAT) stock’s latest price update

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)’s stock price has increased by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 117.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Applied Materials Issues Sales Forecast Ahead of Estimates

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $90 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAT reach a price target of $132. The rating they have provided for AMAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAT, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

AMAT Trading at 7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.22. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 21.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Little Teri A., who sale 6,813 shares at the price of $117.44 back on Feb 28. After this action, Little Teri A. now owns 98,332 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $800,119 using the latest closing price.

CHEN XUN, the Director of Applied Materials Inc., sale 377 shares at $107.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that CHEN XUN is holding 0 shares at $40,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.96 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.40. Equity return is now at value 52.40, with 24.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.