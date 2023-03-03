Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has gone up by 2.25% for the week, with a 2.93% rise in the past month and a -4.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.69% for AIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.80% for AIV stock, with a simple moving average of 2.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Right Now?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.66x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) by analysts is $4.09, The public float for AIV is 138.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.52% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of AIV was 936.18K shares.

AIV) stock’s latest price update

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV)’s stock price has increased by 3.90 compared to its previous closing price of 7.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $41 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIV reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for AIV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

AIV Trading at 3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw 8.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIV starting from Leupp Jay P, who purchase 2,145 shares at the price of $6.31 back on May 31. After this action, Leupp Jay P now owns 2,145 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, valued at $13,545 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.75 for the present operating margin

-21.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at +39.78. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.