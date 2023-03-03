AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is $20.99, which is $2.79 above the current market price. The public float for AU is 412.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AU on March 03, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

AU) stock’s latest price update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU)’s stock price has increased by 0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 17.14. However, the company has experienced a 1.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AU’s Market Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has seen a 1.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -17.65% decline in the past month and a -2.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for AU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.23% for AU stock, with a simple moving average of 4.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AU reach a price target of $24.20, previously predicting the price at $22.20. The rating they have provided for AU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AU, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

AU Trading at -13.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -18.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.67. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw -10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.