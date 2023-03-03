Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Cigna Group (CI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is above average at 13.74x. The 36-month beta value for CI is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CI is $353.65, which is $64.56 above than the current price. The public float for CI is 293.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume of CI on March 03, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

CI) stock’s latest price update

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 287.59. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/22 that Cigna Raises Outlook as Sales Rise 2.2%

CI’s Market Performance

The Cigna Group (CI) has experienced a -2.81% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.87% drop in the past month, and a -13.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for CI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.04% for CI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $355 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $347, previously predicting the price at $318. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CI, setting the target price at $370 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

CI Trading at -7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $293.68. In addition, The Cigna Group saw -13.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Cordani David, who sale 20,148 shares at the price of $294.06 back on Feb 27. After this action, Cordani David now owns 120,496 shares of The Cigna Group, valued at $5,924,721 using the latest closing price.

Jones Nicole S, the EVP, General Counsel of The Cigna Group, sale 5,404 shares at $294.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Jones Nicole S is holding 39,697 shares at $1,589,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

The net margin for The Cigna Group stands at +3.69. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Cigna Group (CI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.