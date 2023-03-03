Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Buckle Inc. (BKE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is above average at 7.44x. The 36-month beta value for BKE is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BKE is $60.00, which is $22.37 above than the current price. The public float for BKE is 30.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.99% of that float. The average trading volume of BKE on March 03, 2023 was 484.90K shares.

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE)’s stock price has decreased by -8.31 compared to its previous closing price of 41.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BKE’s Market Performance

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) has seen a -7.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.48% decline in the past month and a -10.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for BKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.20% for BKE stock, with a simple moving average of 7.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKE stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for BKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKE in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $60 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKE reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for BKE stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 08th, 2019.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to BKE, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

BKE Trading at -12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -14.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKE fell by -7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.05. In addition, The Buckle Inc. saw -12.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKE starting from HOFFMAN MICHELLE, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $45.45 back on Jan 12. After this action, HOFFMAN MICHELLE now owns 63,882 shares of The Buckle Inc., valued at $454,537 using the latest closing price.

SMITH KARI G, the EVP STORES of The Buckle Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $48.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that SMITH KARI G is holding 133,654 shares at $1,202,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.92 for the present operating margin

+50.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Buckle Inc. stands at +19.68. Equity return is now at value 67.30, with 30.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In summary, The Buckle Inc. (BKE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.