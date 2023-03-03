Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is above average at 8.18x. The 36-month beta value for SNV is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNV is $47.41, which is $6.78 above than the current price. The public float for SNV is 143.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume of SNV on March 03, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

SNV) stock’s latest price update

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV)’s stock price has decreased by -3.04 compared to its previous closing price of 41.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SNV’s Market Performance

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has experienced a -2.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.53% drop in the past month, and a -2.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for SNV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.60% for SNV stock, with a simple moving average of 1.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $44 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNV reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for SNV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SNV, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

SNV Trading at 0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.74. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw 7.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from Dierdorff Thomas T, who sale 1,947 shares at the price of $43.36 back on Feb 10. After this action, Dierdorff Thomas T now owns 9,314 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $84,422 using the latest closing price.

KAMENSKY ALLAN E, the EVP and General Counsel of Synovus Financial Corp., sale 663 shares at $43.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that KAMENSKY ALLAN E is holding 5,090 shares at $29,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.