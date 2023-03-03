Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is above average at 15.85x.

The public float for SAND is 247.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. The average trading volume of SAND on March 03, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SAND) stock’s latest price update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND)’s stock price has increased by 3.98 compared to its previous closing price of 5.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SAND’s Market Performance

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has seen a 8.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -9.67% decline in the past month and a 3.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for SAND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.33% for SAND stock, with a simple moving average of -7.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAND stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SAND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAND in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAND reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for SAND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 05th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to SAND, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

SAND Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -10.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAND rose by +8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. saw -0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.