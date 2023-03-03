Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is above average at 5.69x. The 36-month beta value for MPC is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MPC is $141.44, which is $13.58 above than the current price. The public float for MPC is 449.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.74% of that float. The average trading volume of MPC on March 03, 2023 was 3.90M shares.

MPC) stock’s latest price update

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC)’s stock price has increased by 0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 129.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that For EVs, solar tax breaks and climate change, here are the midterm elections that matter

MPC’s Market Performance

MPC’s stock has risen by 3.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.86% and a quarterly rise of 4.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Marathon Petroleum Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.67% for MPC stock, with a simple moving average of 21.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $133 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPC reach a price target of $119. The rating they have provided for MPC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to MPC, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

MPC Trading at 6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.18. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw 11.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Aydt Timothy J, who sale 7,477 shares at the price of $126.54 back on Nov 22. After this action, Aydt Timothy J now owns 16,762 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, valued at $946,116 using the latest closing price.

Lyon Shawn M, the SVP Log & Storage, MPLX GP LLC of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, sale 12,053 shares at $121.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Lyon Shawn M is holding 14,660 shares at $1,466,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Equity return is now at value 55.60, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.