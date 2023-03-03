Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Compass Inc. (COMP)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COMP is $4.63, which is $1.14 above than the current price. The public float for COMP is 406.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.74% of that float. The average trading volume of COMP on March 03, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

COMP) stock’s latest price update

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP)’s stock price has increased by 12.75 compared to its previous closing price of 3.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported 37 min ago that Stocks Are Rising as Bond Yields Dip

COMP’s Market Performance

Compass Inc. (COMP) has seen a -5.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.79% decline in the past month and a 13.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.53% for COMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.44% for COMP stock, with a simple moving average of -2.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.75 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMP reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for COMP stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to COMP, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

COMP Trading at 0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares sank -29.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Compass Inc. saw 46.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from Wilkie Danielle J., who sale 1,116 shares at the price of $2.67 back on Dec 05. After this action, Wilkie Danielle J. now owns 604 shares of Compass Inc., valued at $2,980 using the latest closing price.

Wilkie Danielle J., the President, Customer Success of Compass Inc., sale 6,464 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Wilkie Danielle J. is holding 604 shares at $13,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+10.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc. stands at -7.70. Equity return is now at value -81.50, with -36.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Compass Inc. (COMP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.