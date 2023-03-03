An In-Depth Look at Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) Stock Performance

The stock of Sonos Inc. (SONO) has seen a 5.21% increase in the past week, with a 8.77% gain in the past month, and a 15.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for SONO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.48% for SONO stock, with a simple moving average of 12.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is 155.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SONO is 1.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Sonos Inc. (SONO) is $22.83, which is $2.86 above the current market price. The public float for SONO is 124.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.41% of that float. On March 03, 2023, SONO’s average trading volume was 1.92M shares.

SONO) stock’s latest price update

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO)’s stock price has increased by 2.14 compared to its previous closing price of 19.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that Sonos Jumps After Beating Earnings Expectations

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

The stock of Sonos Inc. (SONO) has seen a 5.21% increase in the past week, with a 8.77% gain in the past month, and a 15.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for SONO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.48% for SONO stock, with a simple moving average of 12.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SONO reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for SONO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 16th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SONO, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

SONO Trading at 9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO rose by +5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.84. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw 20.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Lazarus Edward P, who sale 13,220 shares at the price of $20.70 back on Feb 17. After this action, Lazarus Edward P now owns 176,290 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $273,589 using the latest closing price.

Millington Nicholas, the Chief Innovation Officer of Sonos Inc., sale 41,898 shares at $20.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Millington Nicholas is holding 294,583 shares at $843,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.41 for the present operating margin

+45.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc. stands at +3.85. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sonos Inc. (SONO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.