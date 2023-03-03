AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 7.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is above average at 63.50x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HKD is 20.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HKD on March 03, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

HKD’s Market Performance

HKD stock saw a decrease of -2.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.70% and a quarterly a decrease of -56.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.55% for AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.96% for HKD stock, with a simple moving average of -90.33% for the last 200 days.

HKD Trading at -28.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -23.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD fell by -2.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.64. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw -22.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc. stands at +108.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.