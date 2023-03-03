Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO)’s stock price has increased by 48.20 compared to its previous closing price of 2.36. However, the company has seen a 41.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYTO is 1.40.

The public float for CYTO is 1.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYTO on March 03, 2023 was 41.43K shares.

CYTO’s Market Performance

CYTO stock saw an increase of 41.32% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.02% and a quarterly increase of -38.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.34% for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.68% for CYTO stock, with a simple moving average of -52.43% for the last 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares surge +15.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO rose by +39.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. saw -27.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25094.04 for the present operating margin

-3526.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stands at -27222.33. Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -87.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.