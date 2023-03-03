Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL)’s stock price has increased by 8.77 compared to its previous closing price of 8.44. However, the company has seen a 23.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Right Now?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for ASTL is 94.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASTL on March 03, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

ASTL’s Market Performance

ASTL stock saw an increase of 23.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.81% and a quarterly increase of 38.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.05% for ASTL stock, with a simple moving average of 15.67% for the last 200 days.

ASTL Trading at 26.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL rose by +22.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc. saw 44.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Equity return is now at value 37.60, with 20.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.