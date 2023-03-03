Alcon Inc. (ALC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for ALC is 491.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume for ALC on March 03, 2023 was 832.59K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ALC) stock’s latest price update

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC)’s stock price has increased by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 67.91. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/23/22 that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges as Alcon to Buy Eye Care Company

ALC’s Market Performance

ALC’s stock has fallen by -3.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.49% and a quarterly drop of -0.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Alcon Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.62% for ALC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALC

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALC reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for ALC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

ALC Trading at -5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -11.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALC fell by -3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.80. In addition, Alcon Inc. saw -0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.96 for the present operating margin

+56.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcon Inc. stands at +4.54. The total capital return value is set at 3.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.64.

Based on Alcon Inc. (ALC), the company’s capital structure generated 23.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.89. Total debt to assets is 16.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alcon Inc. (ALC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.