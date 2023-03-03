Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADV is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADV is $3.50, which is $0.59 above the current price. The public float for ADV is 97.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADV on March 03, 2023 was 430.30K shares.

ADV) stock’s latest price update

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV)’s stock price has increased by 17.04 compared to its previous closing price of 2.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADV’s Market Performance

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has experienced a 7.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.77% rise in the past month, and a 11.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.82% for ADV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.51% for ADV stock, with a simple moving average of -17.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADV stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ADV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ADV in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADV reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ADV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ADV, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

ADV Trading at 11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares sank -1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADV rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Advantage Solutions Inc. saw 25.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADV starting from Ratzan Brian K., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.47 back on Sep 16. After this action, Ratzan Brian K. now owns 152,269 shares of Advantage Solutions Inc., valued at $247,000 using the latest closing price.

KILTS JAMES M, the Director of Advantage Solutions Inc., purchase 17,158 shares at $5.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that KILTS JAMES M is holding 193,287 shares at $95,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADV

Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.