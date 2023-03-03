Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AAP is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for AAP is 58.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.79% of that float. The average trading volume for AAP on March 03, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

AAP) stock’s latest price update

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 139.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/16/22 that Advance Auto Parts Stock Is Tanking. An Analyst Says to Buy Now.

AAP’s Market Performance

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has seen a -0.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.96% decline in the past month and a -8.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for AAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.38% for AAP stock, with a simple moving average of -18.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAP stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for AAP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $140 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAP reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for AAP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to AAP, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

AAP Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.62. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc. saw -6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.