Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP)’s stock price has decreased by -10.81 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -47.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADMP is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ADMP is $1.50, The public float for ADMP is 148.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADMP on March 03, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

ADMP’s Market Performance

The stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has seen a -47.40% decrease in the past week, with a -23.84% drop in the past month, and a -25.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.03% for ADMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.82% for ADMP stock, with a simple moving average of -46.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ADMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADMP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2020.

ADMP Trading at -27.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.14%, as shares sank -27.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMP fell by -47.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2466. In addition, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation saw -9.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMP starting from Marguglio David J., who sale 11,859 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Mar 18. After this action, Marguglio David J. now owns 233,906 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, valued at $7,117 using the latest closing price.

CARLO DENNIS J PHD, the President & CEO of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, sale 10,490 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that CARLO DENNIS J PHD is holding 285,867 shares at $6,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1451.97 for the present operating margin

-211.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stands at -1566.56. Equity return is now at value -259.40, with -135.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.