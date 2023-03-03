Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANF is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ANF is $29.67, which is $1.06 above the current price. The public float for ANF is 48.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANF on March 03, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

ANF) stock’s latest price update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)’s stock price has decreased by -3.04 compared to its previous closing price of 29.23. but the company has seen a -2.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Best Buy, Dick’s Ease Fears About Holiday Spending

ANF’s Market Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has seen a -2.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.14% decline in the past month and a 19.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for ANF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.47% for ANF stock, with a simple moving average of 34.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANF reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $59. The rating they have provided for ANF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to ANF, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

ANF Trading at 4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.94. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 23.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Scott Kristin A., who sale 52,431 shares at the price of $27.87 back on Jan 26. After this action, Scott Kristin A. now owns 101,248 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $1,461,252 using the latest closing price.

BURMAN TERRY LEE, the Director of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 42,663 shares at $22.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that BURMAN TERRY LEE is holding 53,214 shares at $962,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.28 for the present operating margin

+58.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at +7.08. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.