Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has gone up by 0.08% for the week, with a -7.16% drop in the past month and a -2.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.91% for ABT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.75% for ABT stock, with a simple moving average of -3.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is 26.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABT is 0.66.

The public float for ABT is 1.73B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On March 03, 2023, ABT’s average trading volume was 4.70M shares.

ABT) stock’s latest price update

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)’s stock price has increased by 1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 100.83. However, the company has experienced a 0.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/23 that Abbott Laboratories to Acquire Cardiovascular Systems At Equity Value of $890M

Analysts’ Opinion of ABT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ABT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $105 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABT reach a price target of $118. The rating they have provided for ABT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ABT, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

ABT Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.17. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw -6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from MANNING JOSEPH J, who sale 1,339 shares at the price of $100.70 back on Mar 01. After this action, MANNING JOSEPH J now owns 62,323 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $134,837 using the latest closing price.

Ahlberg Gregory A, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Abbott Laboratories, sale 1,317 shares at $100.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Ahlberg Gregory A is holding 38,420 shares at $132,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.16 for the present operating margin

+51.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +15.82. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.