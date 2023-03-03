8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT)’s stock price has increased by 5.39 compared to its previous closing price of 5.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EGHT is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is $5.81, which is $0.29 above the current market price. The public float for EGHT is 108.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.03% of that float. On March 03, 2023, EGHT’s average trading volume was 1.82M shares.

EGHT’s Market Performance

The stock of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has seen a -2.15% decrease in the past week, with a 16.14% rise in the past month, and a 31.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for EGHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.71% for EGHT stock, with a simple moving average of 10.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $7 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

EGHT Trading at 8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares surge +8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.89. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw 26.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Wilson Samuel C., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $5.97 back on Feb 17. After this action, Wilson Samuel C. now owns 787,053 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $11,940 using the latest closing price.

Kraus Kevin, the Interim Chief Financial Off. of 8×8 Inc., sale 1,618 shares at $6.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Kraus Kevin is holding 134,116 shares at $9,809 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.64 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -27.48. Equity return is now at value -89.10, with -12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.