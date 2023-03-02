Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, YSG stock has gone up by 11.32%, with a monthly decline of -3.80% and a quarterly surge of 29.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.29% for Yatsen Holding Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.28% for YSG stock, with a simple moving average of 27.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) by analysts is $9.55, which is -$0.22 below the current market price. The public float for YSG is 361.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of YSG was 2.00M shares.

YSG) stock’s latest price update

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG)’s stock price has increased by 8.99 compared to its previous closing price of 1.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

In the past week, YSG stock has gone up by 11.32%, with a monthly decline of -3.80% and a quarterly surge of 29.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.29% for Yatsen Holding Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.28% for YSG stock, with a simple moving average of 27.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at 4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares sank -4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +229.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3845. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw 6.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.81 for the present operating margin

+66.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -26.38. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -18.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.