XPO Inc. (XPO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO)’s stock price has increased by 3.42 compared to its previous closing price of 33.36. however, the company has experienced a -0.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/22 that Freight Brokerage RXO to Focus on Tech Investments, CFO Says

Is It Worth Investing in XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is above average at 21.75x. The 36-month beta value for XPO is also noteworthy at 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XPO is $43.33, which is $11.91 above than the current price. The public float for XPO is 113.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. The average trading volume of XPO on March 02, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO stock saw a decrease of -0.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.89% for XPO Inc. (XPO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.01% for XPO stock, with a simple moving average of 4.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPO reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for XPO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to XPO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

XPO Trading at -6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.07. In addition, XPO Inc. saw 3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from BRADLEY S JACOBS, who sale 5,061,029 shares at the price of $55.17 back on Aug 11. After this action, BRADLEY S JACOBS now owns 1,300,701 shares of XPO Inc., valued at $279,216,970 using the latest closing price.

BRADLEY S JACOBS, the Chief Executive Officer of XPO Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $53.49 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that BRADLEY S JACOBS is holding 6,361,730 shares at $2,674,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Inc. stands at +2.38. Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, XPO Inc. (XPO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.