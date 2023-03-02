XP Inc. (XP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 11.94. However, the company has seen a -11.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) Right Now?

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for XP Inc. (XP) is $101.38, which is $10.88 above the current market price. The public float for XP is 388.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XP on March 02, 2023 was 4.87M shares.

XP’s Market Performance

XP stock saw a decrease of -11.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -28.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for XP Inc. (XP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.86% for XP stock, with a simple moving average of -36.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XP reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for XP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to XP, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

XP Trading at -24.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -33.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP fell by -11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.74. In addition, XP Inc. saw -23.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.02 for the present operating margin

+70.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc. stands at +28.75. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, XP Inc. (XP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.