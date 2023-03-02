Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.01 compared to its previous closing price of 232.39. but the company has seen a -2.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) Right Now?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) by analysts is $266.76, which is $35.03 above the current market price. The public float for WTW is 107.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of WTW was 496.87K shares.

WTW’s Market Performance

WTW stock saw a decrease of -2.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.67% for WTW stock, with a simple moving average of 5.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WTW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $290 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTW reach a price target of $260. The rating they have provided for WTW stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to WTW, setting the target price at $303 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

WTW Trading at -5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTW fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $242.66. In addition, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company saw -4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTW starting from Gebauer Julie Jarecke, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $246.70 back on Feb 14. After this action, Gebauer Julie Jarecke now owns 85,050 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, valued at $740,103 using the latest closing price.

Bodnar Anne Donovan, the Chief Administrative Officer of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, sale 5,000 shares at $253.94 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Bodnar Anne Donovan is holding 9,164 shares at $1,269,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.44 for the present operating margin

+73.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stands at +11.83. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.