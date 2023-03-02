What Recent Market Trends Mean for Fisker Inc.’s (FSR) Stock

The stock of Fisker Inc. (FSR) has gone up by 9.52% for the week, with a 0.71% rise in the past month and a -1.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.04% for FSR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.80% for FSR stock, with a simple moving average of -13.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FSR is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FSR is $11.05, which is $4.87 above than the current price. The public float for FSR is 175.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 34.34% of that float. The average trading volume of FSR on March 02, 2023 was 6.85M shares.

FSR) stock’s latest price update

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.04 compared to its previous closing price of 7.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/27/23 that Fisker Shares Jump as Ocean EV Deliveries Are Set for Spring Launch

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSR reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for FSR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to FSR, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

FSR Trading at -0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares sank -4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR rose by +9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.17. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw -1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Fisker Henrik, who purchase 33,700 shares at the price of $7.42 back on Dec 05. After this action, Fisker Henrik now owns 629,218 shares of Fisker Inc., valued at $249,976 using the latest closing price.

Greuel Wendy J., the Director of Fisker Inc., purchase 1,355 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Greuel Wendy J. is holding 1,355 shares at $9,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-310615.09 for the present operating margin

-3072.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fisker Inc. stands at -444661.32. Equity return is now at value -76.80, with -35.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Fisker Inc. (FSR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.