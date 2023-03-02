What Recent Market Trends Mean for Cyren Ltd.’s (CYRN) Stock

The stock of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) has seen a -27.88% decrease in the past week, with a -60.80% drop in the past month, and a -68.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 71.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.30% for CYRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.75% for CYRN stock, with a simple moving average of -78.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYRN is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CYRN is 5.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYRN on March 02, 2023 was 936.54K shares.

CYRN) stock’s latest price update

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.51 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -27.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYRN stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for CYRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYRN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $3 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

CYRN Trading at -54.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 71.82%, as shares sank -62.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYRN fell by -27.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4185. In addition, Cyren Ltd. saw -55.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYRN starting from Dunn Brian Joseph, who sale 1,907 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Dec 15. After this action, Dunn Brian Joseph now owns 58,093 shares of Cyren Ltd., valued at $1,220 using the latest closing price.

Fleck Michael, the VP Marketing of Cyren Ltd., sale 1,510 shares at $1.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Fleck Michael is holding 14,139 shares at $2,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.55 for the present operating margin

+51.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyren Ltd. stands at -73.87. Equity return is now at value -303.90, with -71.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.