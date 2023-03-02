What Recent Market Trends Mean for C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) Stock

In the past week, AI stock has gone down by -7.29%, with a monthly gain of 27.18% and a quarterly surge of 67.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.85% for C3.ai Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.87% for AI stock, with a simple moving average of 27.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for C3.ai Inc. (AI) is $15.44, which is -$5.29 below the current market price. The public float for AI is 90.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.37% of that float. On March 02, 2023, AI’s average trading volume was 13.01M shares.

AI) stock’s latest price update

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI)’s stock price has decreased by -8.19 compared to its previous closing price of 22.58. However, the company has experienced a -7.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/08/22 that C3.ai CEO Sees Growth Ahead With New Business Model

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

In the past week, AI stock has gone down by -7.29%, with a monthly gain of 27.18% and a quarterly surge of 67.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.85% for C3.ai Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.87% for AI stock, with a simple moving average of 27.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

AI Trading at 23.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares surge +4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI fell by -7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.30. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 85.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from LEVIN RICHARD C, who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $30.03 back on Feb 06. After this action, LEVIN RICHARD C now owns 233,664 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $720,720 using the latest closing price.

Parkkinen Juho, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 4,578 shares at $19.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Parkkinen Juho is holding 346,993 shares at $91,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.59 for the present operating margin

+74.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -75.99. Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -20.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of C3.ai Inc. (AI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.