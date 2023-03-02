What Recent Market Trends Mean for Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATXI) Stock

In the past week, ATXI stock has gone down by -4.52%, with a monthly decline of -20.43% and a quarterly plunge of -16.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.90% for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.70% for ATXI stock, with a simple moving average of -64.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATXI is -0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) is $180.00, The public float for ATXI is 4.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% of that float. On March 02, 2023, ATXI’s average trading volume was 795.60K shares.

ATXI) stock’s latest price update

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has experienced a -4.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

In the past week, ATXI stock has gone down by -4.52%, with a monthly decline of -20.43% and a quarterly plunge of -16.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.90% for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.70% for ATXI stock, with a simple moving average of -64.28% for the last 200 days.

ATXI Trading at -15.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -14.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2200. In addition, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. saw -5.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATXI starting from InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., who sale 388,888 shares at the price of $7.71 back on Oct 11. After this action, InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. now owns 0 shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,999,882 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXI

Equity return is now at value -390.00, with -268.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.