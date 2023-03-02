Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.70 compared to its previous closing price of 4.10. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VUZI is 2.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VUZI is $10.67, which is $6.72 above the current price. The public float for VUZI is 59.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VUZI on March 02, 2023 was 963.72K shares.

VUZI’s Market Performance

VUZI stock saw a decrease of -13.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.22% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.37% for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.49% for VUZI stock, with a simple moving average of -33.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VUZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VUZI stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for VUZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VUZI in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $15 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VUZI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 17th of the previous year.

VUZI Trading at -14.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -25.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI fell by -13.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw 8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VUZI starting from Rajgopal Raj, who purchase 6,565 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Dec 14. After this action, Rajgopal Raj now owns 43,788 shares of Vuzix Corporation, valued at $26,850 using the latest closing price.

Kay Edward William Jr., the Director of Vuzix Corporation, purchase 7,500 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Kay Edward William Jr. is holding 177,538 shares at $31,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-301.68 for the present operating margin

+4.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -306.70. Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -32.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.