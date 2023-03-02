Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has gone up by 3.98% for the week, with a 10.86% rise in the past month and a 20.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.27% for VOYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.09% for VOYA stock, with a simple moving average of 18.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Right Now?

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VOYA is at 1.17.

The public float for VOYA is 82.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.88% of that float. The average trading volume for VOYA on March 02, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

VOYA) stock’s latest price update

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA)’s stock price has increased by 2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 74.49. however, the company has experienced a 3.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $77 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOYA reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for VOYA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to VOYA, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

VOYA Trading at 11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.59. In addition, Voya Financial Inc. saw 24.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from SILVA KEVIN D, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $74.79 back on Feb 28. After this action, SILVA KEVIN D now owns 2,130 shares of Voya Financial Inc., valued at $1,308,861 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN RODNEY O JR, the Director of Voya Financial Inc., sale 38,813 shares at $74.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that MARTIN RODNEY O JR is holding 189,395 shares at $2,872,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.