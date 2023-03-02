Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 11.97. but the company has seen a -0.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/22 that Bitcoin, Coinbase, Peloton, Kohl’s: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) is above average at 15.47x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is $15.18, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for VOD is 2.47B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VOD on March 02, 2023 was 8.88M shares.

VOD’s Market Performance

VOD’s stock has seen a -0.33% decrease for the week, with a 2.93% rise in the past month and a 7.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.38% for VOD stock, with a simple moving average of -7.26% for the last 200 days.

VOD Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.70. In addition, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company saw 18.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.