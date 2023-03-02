Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG)’s stock price has decreased by -3.96 compared to its previous closing price of 0.49. but the company has seen a -7.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/07/23 that National Enquirer sold to venture led by former MoviePass executive

Is It Worth Investing in Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BBIG is also noteworthy at 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for BBIG is 247.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.00% of that float. The average trading volume of BBIG on March 02, 2023 was 7.49M shares.

BBIG’s Market Performance

The stock of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) has seen a -7.29% decrease in the past week, with a -38.72% drop in the past month, and a -30.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.13% for BBIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.74% for BBIG stock, with a simple moving average of -51.92% for the last 200 days.

BBIG Trading at -21.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -36.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIG fell by -7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5958. In addition, Vinco Ventures Inc. saw 1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIG starting from McFillin Phillip Anthony, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Aug 19. After this action, McFillin Phillip Anthony now owns 204,756 shares of Vinco Ventures Inc., valued at $60,000 using the latest closing price.

McFillin Phillip Anthony, the Director of Vinco Ventures Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that McFillin Phillip Anthony is holding 254,756 shares at $107,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-780.97 for the present operating margin

-12.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vinco Ventures Inc. stands at -7231.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.