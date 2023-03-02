Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has gone up by 25.18% for the week, with a 41.69% rise in the past month and a 30.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.53% for VTNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.37% for VTNR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) by analysts is $13.58, which is $2.59 above the current market price. The public float for VTNR is 61.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 39.18% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of VTNR was 2.71M shares.

VTNR) stock’s latest price update

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR)’s stock price has increased by 1.93 compared to its previous closing price of 10.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTNR

The stock of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has gone up by 25.18% for the week, with a 41.69% rise in the past month and a 30.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.53% for VTNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.37% for VTNR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTNR stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for VTNR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VTNR in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTNR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for VTNR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to VTNR, setting the target price at $6.90 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

VTNR Trading at 45.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +38.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR rose by +23.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.12. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc. saw 66.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Cowart Benjamin P, who sale 66,666 shares at the price of $8.10 back on Feb 27. After this action, Cowart Benjamin P now owns 5,650,608 shares of Vertex Energy Inc., valued at $539,995 using the latest closing price.

Cowart Benjamin P, the CEO and President of Vertex Energy Inc., sale 66,666 shares at $8.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Cowart Benjamin P is holding 5,717,274 shares at $541,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.51 for the present operating margin

+5.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Energy Inc. stands at -28.16. Equity return is now at value -63.40, with -11.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.