Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has gone down by -0.84% for the week, with a -3.38% drop in the past month and a -6.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.22% for VCYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.16% for VCYT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VCYT is 1.44.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for VCYT is 71.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. On March 02, 2023, VCYT’s average trading volume was 804.57K shares.

VCYT) stock’s latest price update

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT)’s stock price has decreased by -3.70 compared to its previous closing price of 24.61. However, the company has experienced a -0.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCYT

The stock of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has gone down by -0.84% for the week, with a -3.38% drop in the past month and a -6.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.22% for VCYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.16% for VCYT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCYT

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCYT reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for VCYT stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to VCYT, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

VCYT Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares sank -5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.18. In addition, Veracyte Inc. saw -0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from Anderson Bonnie H, who sale 34,000 shares at the price of $26.35 back on Jan 17. After this action, Anderson Bonnie H now owns 62,961 shares of Veracyte Inc., valued at $895,838 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Bonnie H, the Director of Veracyte Inc., sale 63,247 shares at $25.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Anderson Bonnie H is holding 62,961 shares at $1,589,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.82 for the present operating margin

+58.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc. stands at -12.33. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.