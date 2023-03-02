VEON Ltd. (VEON) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON)’s stock price has increased by 4.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Right Now?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VEON Ltd. (VEON) is $2.55, The public float for VEON is 762.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VEON on March 02, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

VEON’s Market Performance

VEON’s stock has seen a 0.47% increase for the week, with a 46.68% rise in the past month and a 22.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.74% for VEON Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.75% for VEON stock, with a simple moving average of 53.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEON stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VEON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VEON in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2.70 based on the research report published on August 26th of the previous year 2021.

VEON Trading at 25.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares surge +45.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEON remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7115. In addition, VEON Ltd. saw 49.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VEON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.95 for the present operating margin

+52.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for VEON Ltd. stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 12.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.34. Equity return is now at value 98.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on VEON Ltd. (VEON), the company’s capital structure generated 1,816.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.78. Total debt to assets is 66.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,604.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VEON Ltd. (VEON) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.