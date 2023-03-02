Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Stock Faces 2.08% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has seen a -2.86% decrease in the past week, with a -2.59% drop in the past month, and a -11.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for VEEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.52% for VEEV stock, with a simple moving average of -8.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) Right Now?

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 59.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by analysts is $205.87, which is $42.54 above the current market price. The public float for VEEV is 139.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of VEEV was 1.09M shares.

VEEV) stock’s latest price update

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 165.66. however, the company has experienced a -2.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has seen a -2.86% decrease in the past week, with a -2.59% drop in the past month, and a -11.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for VEEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.52% for VEEV stock, with a simple moving average of -8.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VEEV reach a price target of $205. The rating they have provided for VEEV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to VEEV, setting the target price at $184 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

VEEV Trading at -0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.98. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc. saw 2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Gassner Peter P, who sale 1,404,458 shares at the price of $170.00 back on Feb 07. After this action, Gassner Peter P now owns 0 shares of Veeva Systems Inc., valued at $238,757,860 using the latest closing price.

Wallach Matthew J, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $174.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Wallach Matthew J is holding 2,846 shares at $1,742,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.31 for the present operating margin

+72.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc. stands at +23.09. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.