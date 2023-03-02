Valvoline Inc.’s (VVV) Stock: A 0.03% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has gone up by 1.13% for the week, with a -3.89% drop in the past month and a 8.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.10% for VVV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.03% for VVV stock, with a simple moving average of 13.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) Right Now?

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VVV is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VVV is 171.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VVV on March 02, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

VVV) stock’s latest price update

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV)’s stock price has increased by 2.52 compared to its previous closing price of 34.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that Valvoline to Sell Its Lubricants Business to Aramco for $2.65 Billion

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VVV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VVV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VVV reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for VVV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to VVV, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on May 12th of the previous year.

VVV Trading at 2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.16. In addition, Valvoline Inc. saw 7.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from Gerrald Thomas A. II, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $34.57 back on Feb 21. After this action, Gerrald Thomas A. II now owns 18,534 shares of Valvoline Inc., valued at $103,713 using the latest closing price.

Matheys Heidi J., the SVP, Chief Marketing Officer of Valvoline Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Matheys Heidi J. is holding 37,159 shares at $108,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.