Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Unity Software Inc. (U) by analysts is $37.75, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for U is 284.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.98% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of U was 11.95M shares.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U)’s stock price has decreased by -2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 30.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Unity Stock Is Sinking After Earnings. One Analyst Just Cut His Rating.

U’s Market Performance

Unity Software Inc. (U) has experienced a -21.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.13% drop in the past month, and a -16.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.85% for U. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.78% for U stock, with a simple moving average of -18.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of U

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see U reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for U stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

U Trading at -9.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought U to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -16.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, U fell by -21.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.29. In addition, Unity Software Inc. saw 3.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at U starting from Lee Michelle K., who sale 178 shares at the price of $29.66 back on Feb 28. After this action, Lee Michelle K. now owns 176 shares of Unity Software Inc., valued at $5,279 using the latest closing price.

Carpenter Carol W., the SVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Unity Software Inc., sale 32,238 shares at $30.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Carpenter Carol W. is holding 400,738 shares at $975,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for U

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.70 for the present operating margin

+77.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Software Inc. stands at -47.96. Equity return is now at value -28.50, with -13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

