Unilever PLC (UL) Stock Sees a0.53 Increase

In the past week, UL stock has gone down by -1.07%, with a monthly decline of -1.85% and a quarterly surge of 1.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.97% for Unilever PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.94% for UL stock, with a simple moving average of 5.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is 15.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UL is 0.41.

The public float for UL is 2.52B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On March 02, 2023, UL’s average trading volume was 2.00M shares.

UL) stock’s latest price update

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 49.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/24/22 that Dry Shampoo Recalled Due to Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredient

UL Trading at -1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.65%, as shares sank -2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.58. In addition, Unilever PLC saw -0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Unilever PLC (UL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.