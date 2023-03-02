Understanding the 24.33% Volatility Levels of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s (RUBY) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) has seen a -18.46% decrease in the past week, with a -52.17% drop in the past month, and a -42.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.33% for RUBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -39.91% for RUBY stock, with a simple moving average of -77.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RUBY is 2.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RUBY is $3.00, which is $0.88 above the current price. The public float for RUBY is 84.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RUBY on March 02, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

RUBY) stock’s latest price update

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY)’s stock price has decreased by -16.72 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUBY

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUBY reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for RUBY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to RUBY, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

RUBY Trading at -41.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.37%, as shares sank -53.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUBY fell by -18.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1953. In addition, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. saw -30.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUBY starting from Appelhans Dannielle, who sale 10,385 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Feb 24. After this action, Appelhans Dannielle now owns 0 shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,323 using the latest closing price.

CAGNONI PABLO J, the Director of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., sale 8,448 shares at $0.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that CAGNONI PABLO J is holding 66,082 shares at $2,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUBY

Equity return is now at value -192.60, with -87.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.