UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE: UMH)’s stock price has decreased by -7.17 compared to its previous closing price of 17.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/06/21 that This Stock Could Ride the Housing Shortage Higher

Is It Worth Investing in UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE: UMH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) is $20.60, which is $5.09 above the current market price. The public float for UMH is 51.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UMH on March 02, 2023 was 306.21K shares.

UMH’s Market Performance

The stock of UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) has seen a -8.62% decrease in the past week, with a -7.55% drop in the past month, and a -9.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for UMH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.79% for UMH stock, with a simple moving average of -11.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMH stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UMH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UMH in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $19 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UMH reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for UMH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to UMH, setting the target price at $27.50 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

UMH Trading at -7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMH fell by -8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.79. In addition, UMH Properties Inc. saw -1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMH starting from LANDY SAMUEL A, who purchase 58 shares at the price of $17.25 back on Feb 15. After this action, LANDY SAMUEL A now owns 10,462 shares of UMH Properties Inc., valued at $1,000 using the latest closing price.

LANDY SAMUEL A, the President and CEO of UMH Properties Inc., purchase 58 shares at $17.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that LANDY SAMUEL A is holding 790,888 shares at $1,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.70 for the present operating margin

+28.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for UMH Properties Inc. stands at +27.45. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.