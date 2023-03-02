Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM)’s stock price has increased by 6.13 compared to its previous closing price of 35.55. However, the company has experienced a 2.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/19/22 that Chinese Air Travel Surges After Easing of Covid Restrictions

Is It Worth Investing in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TCOM is 0.52.

The public float for TCOM is 641.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCOM on March 02, 2023 was 5.64M shares.

TCOM’s Market Performance

The stock of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has seen a 2.61% increase in the past week, with a 0.75% rise in the past month, and a 34.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for TCOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.74% for TCOM stock, with a simple moving average of 32.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCOM reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for TCOM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

TCOM Trading at 2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.77. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw 9.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.05 for the present operating margin

+77.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Limited stands at -2.75. The total capital return value is set at -0.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.45. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 47.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.05. Total debt to assets is 26.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.