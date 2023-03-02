Trading Update: Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Stock Endures 5.19% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Civeo Corporation (CVEO) has gone down by -30.82% for the week, with a -34.76% drop in the past month and a -22.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.19% for CVEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.25% for CVEO stock, with a simple moving average of -23.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) Right Now?

Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.63.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Civeo Corporation (CVEO) by analysts is $37.50, which is $15.35 above the current market price. The public float for CVEO is 12.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of CVEO was 29.93K shares.

CVEO) stock’s latest price update

Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO)’s stock price has decreased by -21.76 compared to its previous closing price of 28.31. However, the company has experienced a -30.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVEO

The stock of Civeo Corporation (CVEO) has gone down by -30.82% for the week, with a -34.76% drop in the past month and a -22.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.19% for CVEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.25% for CVEO stock, with a simple moving average of -23.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVEO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CVEO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CVEO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $3.50 based on the research report published on April 10th of the previous year 2017.

Scotia Howard Weil, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVEO reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for CVEO stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on July 13th, 2016.

Scotia Howard Weil gave a rating of “Focus Stock” to CVEO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

CVEO Trading at -31.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares sank -35.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVEO fell by -30.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.09. In addition, Civeo Corporation saw -28.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVEO starting from Torgerson Lance, who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Feb 08. After this action, Torgerson Lance now owns 1,219,188 shares of Civeo Corporation, valued at $16,000,000 using the latest closing price.

LAMBERT MARTIN, the Director of Civeo Corporation, sale 10,665 shares at $31.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that LAMBERT MARTIN is holding 30,415 shares at $335,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.41 for the present operating margin

+12.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Civeo Corporation stands at +0.23. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Civeo Corporation (CVEO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.